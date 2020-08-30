-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round in 52nd at 10 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Jon Rahm, Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, and Bubba Watson are tied for 9th at 2 over.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, DeChambeau hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the water, DeChambeau hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
