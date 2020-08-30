Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 12th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Harman had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Harman's 105 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.