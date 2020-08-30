Brendon Todd hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 8th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Todd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Todd had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Todd's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Todd hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.