Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Steele finished his round tied for 36th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Jon Rahm, Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, and Bubba Watson are tied for 9th at 2 over.

After a 310 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 third, Brendan Steele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Steele hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's tee shot went 262 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Steele hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Steele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.