-
-
Billy Horschel shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Billy Horschel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 34th at 7 over; Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 2 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 1 under.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.