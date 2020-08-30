In his final round at the BMW Championship, Andrew Landry hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round in 68th at 21 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Landry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Landry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Landry's 151 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Landry got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Landry to 5 over for the round.