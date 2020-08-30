-
Alex Noren shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren sinks a 32-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Alex Noren makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Alex Noren hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 41st at 8 over Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 4 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 2 under, and Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 1 under.
Noren got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
At the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Noren's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 3 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 17th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 2 over for the round.
