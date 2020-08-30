-
Adam Scott shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Adam Scott hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 25th at 6 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
Scott's tee shot went 331 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Scott got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Scott to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Scott's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 5 over for the round.
