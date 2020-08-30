-
Adam Long putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 59th at 12 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Adam Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Long to 2 over for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Long's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Long had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Long's 183 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
