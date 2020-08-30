-
-
Adam Hadwin putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Features
Adam Hadwin and Evan Marshall’s closest to the pin competition
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin and Chicago White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall compete in a unique game of closest to the pin. Over FaceTime, Hadwin played his shot at Olympia Fields and Marshall hit his shot from near home plate of Guaranteed Rate Field.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 8th at 2 over.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Adam Hadwin hit his 110 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hadwin's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hadwin stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadwin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.