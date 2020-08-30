In his final round at the BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Ancer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ancer's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Ancer's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 3 over for the round.