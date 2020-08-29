  • Xander Schauffele shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship