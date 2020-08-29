Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 37th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schauffele had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Schauffele went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at 2 over for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 4 over for the round.