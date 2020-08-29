In his third round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 37th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

Hovland got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hovland's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Hovland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 1 over for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 14th, Hovland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hovland at 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Hovland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 2 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.