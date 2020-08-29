  • Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.