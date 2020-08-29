Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 15th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Hatton hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.