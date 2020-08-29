Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 59th at 11 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan's tee shot went 242 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 7 over for the round.