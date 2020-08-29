In his third round at the BMW Championship, Tony Finau hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 15th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

At the 467-yard par-4 second, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 4 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 3 over for the round.

Finau hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 15th. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.