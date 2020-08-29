Tom Hoge hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a 284 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 59 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoge's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 5 over for the round.