Tiger Woods shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tiger Woods’ solid approach sets up 3-foot birdie at BMW
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tiger Woods hits his 89-yard approach shot on the par-4 4th hole to 3 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Tiger Woods hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Woods finished his day tied for 55th at 10 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Woods had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Woods's 88 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 1 under for the round.
