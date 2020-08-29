  • Tiger Woods shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tiger Woods hits his 89-yard approach shot on the par-4 4th hole to 3 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Tiger Woods’ solid approach sets up 3-foot birdie at BMW

