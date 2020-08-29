-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 66th at 16 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gooch hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 18th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
