-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Sungjae Im hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Im finished his day in 65th at 13 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 third, Im took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Im's 75 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.