Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 6th at 2 over with Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
