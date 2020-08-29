-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
