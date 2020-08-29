Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 59th at 11 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a 323 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Palmer's 133 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Palmer got to the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt to save par. This put Palmer at 2 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 4 over for the round.