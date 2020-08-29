-
Russell Henley finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 12th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
Henley missed the green on his first shot on the 251-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Henley's 172 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
