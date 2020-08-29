Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 6th at 2 over with Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over.

At the 461-yard par-4 third, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, McIlroy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.