  • Rory McIlroy shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy birdies No. 11 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.