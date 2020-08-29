In his third round at the BMW Championship, Robby Shelton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

At the 467-yard par-4 second, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Shelton's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Shelton's tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Shelton's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.