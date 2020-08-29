Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Werenski hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski had a fantastic chip-in on the 251-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Werenski's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Werenski hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.