Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Richy Werenski birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Richy Werenski makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Werenski hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski had a fantastic chip-in on the 251-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Werenski's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Werenski hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
