Paul Casey putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Casey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Paul Casey's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Casey chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Casey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Casey's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
