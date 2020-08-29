-
Patrick Reed shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Reed hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Reed got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 1 over for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Reed's 76 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Reed had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.
