  • Patrick Reed shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.