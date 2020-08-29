-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
McIlory & Cantlay Tied for the Lead at -1, DJ & Hideki Are One Shot Back
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the BMW Championship at a very tough Olympia Fields, where Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the lead at -1, and the only two players under par after 36 holes. Dustin Johnson birdied three of his last five holes to put himself one shot back, alongside Hideki Matsuyama.
Patrick Cantlay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 15th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's tee shot went 231 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Cantlay's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 over for the round.
