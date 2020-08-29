  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the BMW Championship at a very tough Olympia Fields, where Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the lead at -1, and the only two players under par after 36 holes. Dustin Johnson birdied three of his last five holes to put himself one shot back, alongside Hideki Matsuyama.
    The Takeaway

    McIlory & Cantlay Tied for the Lead at -1, DJ & Hideki Are One Shot Back

