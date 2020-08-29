-
Nick Taylor shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 55th at 10 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 second, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.
