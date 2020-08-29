-
Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson’s incredible bunker shot at BMW
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Michael Thompson holes a 73-foot bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 1st hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 37th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Michael Thompson's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Thompson's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
