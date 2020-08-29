Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a 287 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Max Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Homa hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Homa's 182 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.