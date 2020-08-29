-
-
Maverick McNealy putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
-
Interviews
Maverick McNealy on his keys to success before the BMW Championship
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy talks about why he journals after every competitive round and how eating on the course helps him maintain energy.
Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 55th at 10 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
At the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Maverick McNealy hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.