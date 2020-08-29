In his third round at the BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 37th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

Wolff had a 356-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Wolff got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wolff to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Wolff hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.