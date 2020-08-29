  • Matthew Wolff shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff nearly aces No. 16 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.