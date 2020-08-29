-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick makes eagle on No. 15 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 12th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a 341 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Fitzpatrick sank his approach shot from 119 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
