Matt Kuchar rebounds from poor front in third round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar nearly aces No. 16 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kuchar finished his day tied for 55th at 10 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
Matt Kuchar got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
At the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
