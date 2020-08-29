-
Mark Hubbard putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard birdies No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mark Hubbard had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
Hubbard's tee shot went 173 yards to the native area and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 215-yard par-3 16th. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
