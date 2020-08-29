Marc Leishman hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 27 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day in 69th at 27 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 467-yard par-4 second, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman's his second shot went 41 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 5 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Leishman's his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 7 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Leishman's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Leishman to 9 over for the round.