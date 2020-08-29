  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes nearly aces No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.