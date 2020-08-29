-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes nearly aces No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 3rd at 1 over with Joaquin Niemann and Adam Scott; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hughes hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
