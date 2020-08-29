In his third round at the BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 21st at 5 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the par-4 third, Oosthuizen's 113 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Oosthuizen had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 18th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.