Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 12th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a 315 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin tee shot went 175 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Griffin's tee shot went 284 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 65 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Griffin to even for the round.