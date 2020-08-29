-
Kevin Streelman posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Streelman finished his day tied for 63rd at 12 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kevin Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
