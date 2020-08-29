In his third round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Na hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 37th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Na hit his 121 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

Na his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.