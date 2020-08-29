-
Kevin Kisner putts himself to an even-par third round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 6th at 2 over with Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, and Bubba Watson; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over.
On the par-4 fourth, Kevin Kisner's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 13th, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
