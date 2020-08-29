Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 sixth green, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at 1 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Thomas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Thomas had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.