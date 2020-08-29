-
Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
Interviews
Jon Rahm discusses unusual penalty after Round 3 at BMW Championship
After the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm talked about the rare penalty that resulted in his only bogey on a day when he carded a 4-under 66 at Olympia Fields.
Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 6th at 2 over with Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Jon Rahm had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Rahm's 80 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
