Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 1 over for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
