-
-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 3rd at 1 over with Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Scott; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Niemann had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Niemann's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.