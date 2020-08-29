-
Jim Herman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman nearly aces No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jim Herman makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a 333 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 third, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Herman's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Herman's tee shot went 242 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 16th, Herman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 3 over for the round.
